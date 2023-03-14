Man sentenced in brutal attack on child

Mar. 14—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A Randolph County man was sentenced last week to at least 22 years in prison after being convicted of charges in an attack seven years ago on a 4-year-old child that left the boy permanently disabled.

Keayone Murphy, 37, was convicted of of felonious child abuse and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after a trial in Randolph County Superior Court that took three days. The jury rendered its verdict after deliberating for 35 minutes, Assistant District Attorney Walt Jones said.

Murphy was accused of battering the child on Oct. 5, 2016, at a house in Asheboro that he shared with his girlfriend at the time. Jones said that Murphy beat the boy with a belt and his hands before throwing the child down a flight of stairs.

The child was taken to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem for injuries that included brain swelling and bleeding around the brain, the Asheboro Police Department said at the time.

The boy suffered permanent injuries, including losing 75% of his vision and a significant amount of his mental acuity, Jones said.

The prosecution of the case was delayed because Murphy dismissed several attorneys and because all trials were put on hold for a time amid the coronavirus pandemic, Jones said.