Man sentenced for carjacking, armed robbery, other crimes

Jul. 12—A Frederick man was sentenced Monday for multiple crimes, including armed carjacking, armed robbery, assault and firearm charges, officials said.

Titus Lamont Diggs Jr., 20, was ordered to serve 20 years in prison, according to a news release from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Diggs pleaded guilty on May 31 for these crimes, all of which stem from four separate incidents, the release said.

In one incident, on April 18, 2021, Diggs walked up to an 84-year-old woman who was getting her purse from the back seat of a Chevrolet Malibu and demanded that she hand over her car keys. He was wielding a gun, police said.

He drove off with the woman's car, which Baltimore County police found the next day.

In December 2020, Frederick police were told of two men being treated at Frederick Health Hospital for injuries to their face and head. The release said the two men were communicating with Diggs via Snapchat, a social media app, about purchasing a THC vape cartridge.

The men met with Diggs, who hit them multiple times with a handgun and robbed the men of two phones and roughly $200 in cash, the release said.

In March and April 2021, city police responded to two separate gunshot reports. Once was in March at Klinehart's Alley and West Sixth Street. Another was in April between the 500 and 600 blocks of North Bentz Street, the release said.

The shell casings matched a Ruger LCP .380-caliber handgun found in the stolen Malibu, the release said.

Diggs was also identified through video and cellphone records as the shooter.

Frederick County Circuit Judge Scott Rolle sentenced Diggs on Monday to 40 years, then suspended 20 years.

