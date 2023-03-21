Man sentenced for carjacking woman at Tony Jaros bar in Minneapolis

A 19-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to 12½ years in federal prison for carjacking a woman at her work in Northeast Minneapolis.

Most of the June 9 incident at Tony Jaros River Garden, located at Marshall Street and Lowry Avenue in northeast Minneapolis, was caught by the bar’s parking lot surveillance camera.

According to federal court documents, Shamir Nathann Black of Minneapolis approached the 51-year-old woman just after 4 p.m. and demanded her car keys. He pushed her to the ground and hit her on the head with a gun, charges said.

A bystander tried to help the woman but was also assaulted by Black. Black pointed the gun at him and pulled the trigger, but it did not discharge a bullet, charges say.

Black and an accomplice got into the woman’s car, but witnesses pulled Black from the driver’s seat and put him on the ground. Black and his accomplice fled the scene on foot.

Minneapolis police officers found a 9-mm semiautomatic pistol wrapped in a gray sweatshirt. The gun had been reported stolen in Prior Lake in April. Investigators reviewed a social media video that showed Black waving around a handgun that matched the one recovered at the crime scene.

At Black’s North Minneapolis home, officers recovered a stolen Volkswagen Jetta that had been taken in a Prior Lake burglary on the same night the firearm was stolen. Black was arrested June 24.

In September, Black pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors agreed not to charge him with two armed carjackings that he admitted to committing in Golden Valley in May.

