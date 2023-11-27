Man sentenced for charges connected to fatal 2021 shooting at Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop

A man connected to the fatal 2021 shooting at Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop, which left one dead, was sentenced for possession of a firearm Monday.

Antoine Demetrius Richardson Jr., 30, was sentenced, after being charged with firearm possession while holding a felony drug conviction, for a total term of 42 months. His official discharge is expected to be May 27, 2027. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 24, 2023.

Richardson was indicted Feb. 28, 2023, on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm of a convicted drug offender. He was initially charged with aggravated assault, discharging firearm at structure or motor vehicle, possession of firearm after violent crime conviction and possession of firearm with a drug conviction felony in November 2021 for his involvement in the shooting.

The shooting involved an undetermined amount of shots fired after a disagreement between two groups of about 40 people in the 700 block of S. Minnesota Avenue, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens at the time.

The incident resulted in the death of 37-year-old Garang Hakim Aluong and another person being injured outside the restaurant.

Isaac Mohammed Wali, 22, was also connected to the shooting. He was indicted July 26, 2022, on several charges of aggravated assault and is awaiting a trial, is expected to take place Nov. 30.

