Man sentenced for charging at deputies with tree branch off I-985

May 22—A Sugar Hill man accused of charging at Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies with a 3-foot tree branch was sentenced to prison time, according to court documents.

Roger Wayne Cranford, 52, entered a negotiated guilty plea April 21 to aggravated assault on a peace officer, obstruction of an officer and tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to 20 years with the first 5 years in prison by Superior Court Judge Lindsay Burton.

After the prison time, Burton allowed the remainder of it to be served on probation. Burton also ordered for Cranford to be on the mental health caseload for probation.

Hall County deputies were called out around 5 p.m. Dec. 3, 2021, to a parked car under the Interstate 985 overpass at HF Reed Parkway.

Deputies observed Cranford smoking something from a glass pipe, and Cranford tried to run, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said Cranford later "charged toward deputies while wielding a large fallen tree branch."

Deputies used a Taser to subdue Cranford, taking him into custody.

One deputy reported a minor injury.

The Georgia Department of Corrections listed Cranford's maximum possible release date as Dec. 3, 2026.

Defense attorney Kyle Denslow declined to comment.