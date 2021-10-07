Man sentenced after child molestation accusation

Oct. 7—MANKATO — A former Mankato man who was accused of molesting and soliciting a child was sentenced to time served and probation.

Last year a 13-year-old girl accused Andre Thomas Buie, now 36 and a resident of Chaska, of touching her inappropriately on multiple occasions and asking her to have sex with him multiple times.

Buie was convicted of gross misdemeanor child neglect or endangerment Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. Felony criminal sexual conduct charges were dismissed in a plea deal.

He entered an Alford plea, which allows defendants not to admit guilt but acknowledge a conviction would have been likely.

Buie already had served 77 days in jail. Additional jail time will be waived if he completes two years of probation with conditions including therapy and no contact with juveniles who are not his children. He also must register as a predatory offender.

