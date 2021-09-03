Man sentenced for child porn on VHS tape

Sep. 3—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Johnstown man was sentenced in Cambria County court on Tuesday for fondling a small child as the child slept and filming the incident.

Ronald Jose Oshensky Jr., 42, was sentenced to 11 to 23 months' confinement and 36 months' probation on counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and corruption of minors.

Police said that Oshensky videotaped himself touching the child, who was sleeping. While viewing a VHS tape, police said, they saw multiple incidents involving the child.

The investigation had begun after someone found the videotape in a trash can.

At the time of the incident, Oshensky had been out on bond awaiting trial on several charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. City police said he allegedly touched a boy inappropriately, filmed the boy and then offered him money and electronics.

It was announced in April 2020 by U.S. Attorney Scott Brady that Oshensky would face federal charges related to the alleged sexual exploitation of minors in 2019 and 2013.