Man sentenced in Clermont County killing that stemmed from a drug deal gone wrong

A man accused of shooting a woman in the head during a drug deal gone wrong was sentenced to 25 to 30 years in Clermont County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday.

Jaydon M. Pierce admitted to killing 39-year-old Casey Moss in January of last year, according to police.

Pierce and a second man, Ryan Vest, had traveled to Union Township to sell heroin to Moss and another, according to a release from Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Telkulve Friday. A previous news release stated that the second recipient was Moss' boyfriend, whom authorities have not named.

Officers added that when the two men realized they had not been paid the amount they were promised for the deal, they followed the vehicle that Moss was driving.

Vest drove himself and Pierce to the driver's side of the car that Moss operated, and Pierce shot Moss in the head. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Pierce entered guilty pleas to involuntary manslaughter, attempted aggravated murder and trafficking in heroin. According to the court documents, he had been initially charged with aggravated murder, among other charges.

Pierce's attorney has not yet responded to a request for details on how the plea deal came to be.

Vest's case remains underway. According to court documents, he has been charged with aggravated murder, among other charges.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man sentenced in Clermont County killing caused by botched drug deal