Man sentenced for collecting $150K in Social Security after wife's death

Kristen SpickerParker Perry, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Aug. 20—A man who fraudulently collected more than $150,000 in Social Security after his former wife's death in Dayton was sentenced to three months.

Robert Seale was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and must pay back $154,986 to the Social Security Administration, according to the Office of the Inspector General of the SSA.

Seale was previously indicted in March and pleaded guilty in April.

"This sentence demonstrates that misusing Social Security benefits after someone dies is a criminal and punishable act," Inspector General Gail Ennis said. "Our auditors and criminal investigators will continue to collaborate with SSA and other agencies to identify those who conceal death reports for their personal gain. We will continue to hold accountable those who commit crimes involving Social Security benefits."

According to federal court documents, Seale continued to received Social Security benefits intended for Deborah Leisten-Seale after she died in Dayton in September 2010.

Since at least 2009, Leisten-Seale's benefits were deposited in Seale's bank account. Following her death, funds continued to be deposited in the account until November 2018, according to court records.

During an interview with U.S. Secret Service special agents in 2020, Seale reportedly admitted that he managed Leisten-Seale's benefits before she died and that he continued to use the benefits after her death.

"He admitted he used the money to pay the mortgage of his house, debts, and other expenses," an affidavit read. "He admitted he had always intended to pay the money back but was never in a position to do so."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early

    Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The...

  • Social Security: Understanding the Basics

    It's hard to imagine that any government program touches the lives of more Americans than Social Security. The bedrock of retirement for most of the country, Social Security paid monthly benefits to...

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors stick to stocks, but gear up for bumpier ride

    Investors are preparing for a rockier ride ahead for markets, as worries over slowing growth, a looming rollback of the Federal Reserve’s easy money policies and a global COVID-19 resurgence threaten a rally that has seen the S&P 500 double from last year’s lows. Goldman Sachs economists recently lowered their tracking estimate of U.S. economic growth in the third quarter to 5.5% from 9% due to the impact of the Delta variant, while fund managers surveyed by BofA Global Research said they boosted cash overweights to the highest level since October 2020 while adding to positions in defensive sectors such as healthcare and utilities. Even retail investors, a group that has supported rallies in everything from tech stocks to crypto over the past year, appear to be cooling their heels.

  • Could Social Security Recipients Get a Big Raise Next Year?

    Your wallet may get a little thicker next year thanks to Social Security's annual cost-of-living increase, or COLA. Every fall, the Social Security Administration determines whether to award a COLA increase depending on how much Americans are paying for specific goods or services. This year, its annual review could result in the biggest increase to Social Security income in over a decade.

  • Congress Reintroduces Bill to Keep Social Security Recipients Out of Poverty

    Income from Social Security isn't always enough to cover the cost of living -- putting millions of Americans at risk of living in poverty. A bill reintroduced to Congress aims to address this...

  • Biden: We'll 'mobilize every resource' to evacuate Americans

    "Make no mistake, this evacuation mission is dangerous. It involves risks to our armed forces and it's being conducted under difficult circumstances. I cannot promise what the final outcome will be or that it will be without risk of loss. But as commander in chief, I can assure you that I will mobilize every resource necessary," Biden said.The United States is desperately trying to evacuate thousands of people from Afghanistan by an Aug. 31 deadline, although Biden said this week that U.S. troops at Kabul airport providing security for the evacuation could stay longer if necessary.

  • Extreme fire danger in California

    ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth is on the frontlines of the exploding Caldor Fire in Northern California as it forces residents to evacuate and destroys structures in its path.

  • Fraternity disciplined over party that led to UK football players’ burglary charges

    The fraternity throwing the party committed several student conduct violations.

  • They wanted a family vacation in paradise. Fake vaccine cards killed the trip, cops say.

    A Miami Beach couple found out the hard way that faking vaccination cards has serious consequences.

  • Capitol rioter's sentencing delayed after new video evidence of alleged police assault emerges

    A federal judge delayed the sentencing of a Capitol rioter hours after video footage surfaced that allegedly showed him assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 insurrection.Why this matters: Robert Reeder, of Maryland, was due to be sentenced Wednesday, after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. But prosecutors requested a delay due to the new video evidence, tweeted by the Sedition Hunters, an online group seeking to hold

  • Is Gabriel Davis the Bills’ ‘X-factor’ in 2021?

    Is Gabriel Davis the #Bills' 'X-factor' in 2021?

  • Celebrities who adopted animals from TV and movie sets

    Sometimes, an actor becomes so close with their on-screen animal companion that they can't bear to give them up - so they adopt them.

  • Florida traffic stop uncovers poached lobsters, drugs, and cash

    Police in the Florida Keys arrested two men this week after discovering large amounts of cash, drugs, and illegally harvested lobsters in their vehicle.

  • Mich. man sentenced to prison for vandalizing, shooting at Black neighbor’s home

    A white Michigan man has been sentenced to four to 10 years in prison after being convicted of harassing a […] The post Mich. man sentenced to prison for vandalizing, shooting at Black neighbor’s home appeared first on TheGrio.

  • British man fleeing Kabul describes how he got out

    Describing his tears as the German military helped him escape Kabul - a British businessman touched down at Frankfurt airport on Thursday (August 19) after a harrowing couple of days trying to flee Afghanistan."I am very thankful to the German airforce and German troops. They were doing a tremendous job at the airport, honestly!''The man, who did not wish to give his name for security reasons, fled to the airport along with thousands of others after Kabul fell to the Taliban on Sunday (August 15).Filming video on his phone along the way.The Taliban on one side, U.S. troops on the other and looters marauding through the terminal."Somebody told me to go towards the North gate of the terminal where the American and German troops are and there was chaos when I arrived there. It took me a good few hours to get myself close to the gate and shout myself out that I am British and please get me out of here. So one of the soldiers just called me. As I said there was chaos and they had guns, they were shooting. They had no choice but to move the crowds from there so I understand that. Tear gas was just firing all around and then one of them just got me inside and I was in tears, honestly!''The businessman who had been working in Kabul on and off for 12 years described the chaos inside the airport."So we were there for a couple of nights without food and water and the night after that ordinary people started coming into the airport without passports or anything. They looted the airport and the terminal, they broke everything that was in there: computers, the canteens - and we were scared. We were not allowed to go out because Taliban was there and on this side it was the American troops. So we were like, what are we going to do? Just stay here!"On Wednesday (August 18), he finally got on a flight to Tashkent in Uzbekistan before arriving in Frankfurt on Thursday.

  • Brandon Blackstock Was Reportedly 'Using' Kelly Clarkson For Her 'Money And Lifestyle'

    This new report about their divorce is intense. 😳

  • Trump supporter who sparked hours-long security alert on Capitol Hill charged with use of weapon of mass destruction

    A man suspected of threatening to detonate explosives in the nation’s capital on 19 August before an hours-long standoff with US Capitol Police has been charged with threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction, which could carry a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted. Floyd Ray Roseberry, 51, was also charged with the use or attempted use of an explosive device. The charges were revealed during a virtual court hearing on 20 August with Magistrate Judge Judge Zia Faruqui of the US District Court for Washington DC.

  • Japan warns of 'serious' impact after S.Korean forced labour verdict

    TOKYO/SEOUL (Reuters) -Japan warned on Thursday of "serious" ramifications if a South Korean court ruling to seize assets of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as compensation over colonial-era forced labour is enforced. The families of four Koreans who were forced to work for Mitsubishi Heavy during the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule filed suit this month to seize some 853 million won ($725,000) owed by a South Korean firm to the Japanese company. South Korea's Supreme Court in 2018 ordered Mitsubishi Heavy to compensate the victims, but the company has not done so amid a diplomatic feud between the two countries, with Japan arguing that the matter was settled under a 1965 treaty.

  • 7 people shot, one dead, in 24 hours in Durham. City ‘deeply regrets’ 911 delays.

    Police said seven people were shot in at least three incidents. A community leader says she had to call 911 for help six times to reach someone.

  • Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who went viral for living as a Black woman, launched a 'tasteful' OnlyFans for workout content and 'foot pics'

    Rachel Dolezal, a white woman who gained international attention for identifying as Black, will charge $5 a month for OnlyFans.