Man sentenced in connection with the 2019 slaying of Illinois State Police trooper

A man who pleaded guilty to charges for his role in the fatal shooting of Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday in the 2019 case.

Al Stewart Jr. was sentenced to 36 months for obstructing justice and 28 months for possession with intent to distribute cannabis, said Chris Allen, a spokesman for the St. Clair County State’s Attorney Office.

A charge of armed violence was dismissed, Allen said.

Stewart pleaded guilty Feb. 10.

The sentences will run concurrently with each other and with a federal sentence, he said. Stewart pleaded guilty to federal gun charges and was sentenced to four years in prison.

After the sentencing in St. Clair County, Stewart was returned to federal custody, Allen said.

Stewart pleaded guilty last year in the August 2019 death of Hopkins, 33, of Waterloo, who died after being wounded during a shootout while serving a warrant at an East St. Louis home

Christopher R. Grant, who lived at the home where the no-knock warrant was being served, has been charged with murder in Hopkins’ death and is awaiting trial in St. Clair County Circuit Court.

Last year, Grant was sentenced to 480 months in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges in the slaying of the trooper. With time served, Grant will be imprisoned for about 37 years and nine months on the federal charges.

Grant and Stewart engaged in a day-long standoff with East St. Louis police, Illinois State Police, the SWAT team and other law enforcement before they surrendered.

Investigators determined that Stewart did not shoot the trooper. According to the state charges, he was armed with a handgun while he “knowingly possessed with the intent to deliver more than 10 grams but not more than 30 grams of a substance containing cannabis.”