Man sentenced in connection to 2020 shooting at Myrtle Beach Cook Out

A judge sentenced a Murrells Inlet man to 20 years in prison in connection to a Myrtle Beach shooting at a fast-food restaurant, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Niko Williams, 25, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He pleaded guilty Monday before his trial.

Williams was charged in connection to the shooting in the parking lot of Cook Out on North Kings Highway on Sept. 11, 2020. The victim, 24-year-old Albert “AJ” Soles had been trying to stop a fight between Williams and two other women when Williams shot him.

Myrtle Beach police arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. for the shooting, according to previous reporting. When officers arrived, they found two people who were hurt.

Williams pulled out gun and fired at the Soles until the gun was empty, according to the Monday release. The second victim, another man, was shot several times and had to go through a life-saving surgery.

Williams had fled the parking lot, but was picked up by police about two hours later in a Walmart parking lot near the scene, the release states.