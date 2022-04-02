Man sentenced in connection with abuse on girlfriend’s daughters, DA says

A man is sentenced in connection with sex crimes against his girlfriend’s daughters in 2017 and 2018, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, in April of 2017, the 12-year-old daughter said in a note to her mother that Ray Jones had asked her repeatedly if he could fondle her.

After she refused each time, she said Jones then offered her money if she would let him fondle her.

In August of 2018, the girl and her 8-year-old sister said Jones came into their bedroom and began stabbing the younger sister with a knife, wounding her face and shoulders. The attack did not stop until the 12-year-old sister jumped on Jones’s back, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Jones pled guilty in Criminal Court to aggravated child abuse against one child and was sentenced to 18 years without parole, according to court documents.

Documents revealed that he also will be on the Violent Sex Offender Registry for life.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, he was sentenced to an additional three years for solicitation to commit aggravated sexual battery against the other girl totaling his sentence to 21 years in prison.

Both incidents happened at a home on Western Park Drive in southwest Memphis where Jones lived with his girlfriend and her daughters.

