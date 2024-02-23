Man sentenced in crash that killed four

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man who pleaded guilty to killing four people in a crash last February is facing years behind bars.

35-year-old Cedric Dixon pleaded guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter, four counts of second-degree assault, and one count of leaving the scene of a crash. Dixon ran a red light and collided with an SUV in midtown.

Eight people were in the car that he crashed into. Four died, and the other four were injured.

Dixon was sentenced to ten years for each count of manslaughter and seven years for assault charges and leaving the scene.

