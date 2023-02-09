Man sentenced for crime spree that ended with crash

Feb. 8—EAU CLAIRE — A Menomonie man who started by entering an Eau Claire residence without permission and ended by crashing a stolen truck into a tree in Dunn County will spend three years on probation.

The man, who was heavily intoxicated, at one point got into the bathtub at the residence, police say.

Shayne M. Huebner, 20, 2724 Fryklund Drive, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

A felony count of attempting to flee an officer and misdemeanor counts of endangering safety by reckless driving, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Emily Long.

As conditions of probation, Long ordered Huebner to pay $8,976 in restitution, maintain absolute sobriety, and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 2:37 a.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, Eau Claire police received a report of an intoxicated man entering a residence in the 2600 block of Boardwalk Circle without permission.

The man was later identified as Huebner.

At one point in the residence, Huebner got into the bathtub and locked himself inside the bathroom.

After leaving the residence, he began pounding on things outside.

Officers arrived at the residence to find Huebner inside a vehicle with a woman.

The woman told officers she and Huebner were at two different Eau Claire taverns. Huebner was kicked out of one of the taverns after causing a disturbance.

While attempting to take Huebner to a friend's residence, the woman said he got out of the car and went into the Boardwalk Circle residence.

An officer gave Huebner a court date. Huebner then told the officer he would go home to sleep.

Five minutes later, police received a report of Huebner causing a disturbance at an Eau Claire Kwik Trip store. He spilled a glass of coffee on the counter and emptied an entire sugar jar into his cup.

He eventually agreed to go to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for detox.

At 4:30 a.m., Huebner fled from the hospital and stole a pickup truck from the hospital's parking lot.

At 5:15 a.m., a state trooper found the truck traveling west on Interstate 94 in the town of Union.

The trooper pulled behind the truck and activated his squad car's emergency lights and siren.

The truck reached speeds approaching 100 mph and continued to flee after entering Dunn County.

Huebner hit a tire deflation device placed by authorities in Dunn County. After the front tires deflated, Huebner entered a ditch and crashed into a tree.

Huebner was taken into custody after ignoring officers' commands for seven minutes.

Huebner complained of back and neck pain and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was unable to perform field sobriety tests because of his injuries.

The owner of the truck said he did not give Huebner permission to take the vehicle from the hospital's parking lot.