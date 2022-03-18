Man sentenced in criminal sexual conduct case

On March 17, Shawn Alex Vert, 35, was sentenced to 35 years to 60 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections, based on his conviction of one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the first degree.

SAULT STE. MARIE — On March 17, Shawn Alex Vert, 35, was sentenced to 35 years to 60 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections, based on his conviction of one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the first degree, by the Honorable James P. Lambros of the 50th Circuit Court in Sault Ste. Marie.

According to a press release from the Chippewa County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Vert has eight prior felony convictions, including a separate Criminal Sexual Conduct conviction from 2002, distributing sexually explicit material to children in 2011, and multiple Sex Offender Registration Act violations.

Vert was convicted by a jury of his peers following a trial that took place on Oct. 27-29, 2021. The case was presented to the jury by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Kristin M. Giommi, with the assistance of Detective Jeffrey Erickson and Deputy Jeffrey Kietzman of the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

Over the three-day trial, jurors viewed approximately 13 pieces of evidence and heard from 10 witnesses who described the events of Aug. 11, 2020, when Vert was accused of taking advantage of a relative who was in a vulnerable, unconscious state when he sexually violated her. The victim took the stand during the trial and described to the jury that she woke up during the sexual assault and when she tried to fight back, Vert held her down and continued the assault.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and recovered the victim’s torn clothing and transported her to War Memorial Hospital for a rape kit to be completed, which ultimately established that Vert’s DNA was found on the parts her body where she had described being assaulted.

According to Sheriff Michael Bitnar, “It is very uncommon to receive an immediate call for help in a sexual assault case.”

“In our experience, disclosures of sexual assault happen months or years after the fact,” he said. “Deputy Kietzman showed extreme compassion for the victim as he helped her process the shock she was experiencing having just dealt with the assault. Deputy Kietzman was later assisted by Detective Erickson who meticulously continued the investigation, which ultimately led to Mr. Vert being arrested and convicted of this crime. I am very proud of the hard work done by both our office and the Chippewa County Prosecutor’s Office, as these cases are some of the most important and difficult cases that we work on.”

Story continues

At sentencing, Giommi described Vert as a sexual predator with a history of violating the law and posing a repeated danger to the community. Vert was on parole at the time of the offense and had several prior violations both in and out of custody.

“(Thursday) during the sentencing hearing, it was moving to witness the tremendous turnout of law enforcement officers and the Diane Peppler Resource Center staff in coming out to support the victim of this terrible crime,” said Prosecutor Robert Stratton. “Officers from the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the TRIDENT task force all came to stand behind a woman who was doubted by her friends and family. It is not uncommon to see how a family can be divided by the criminal actions of one member on another. This just goes to show how a community can come together and amplify one quiet voice so that her voice can be heard by all.”

Both the Chippewa County Prosecutor’s Office and the sheriff’s office said it is important for victims to know that if they are ever sexually assaulted, they can go to the hospital for a rape kit to be completed. The hospital will hold that kit for up to a year to give the victim time to decide if they want law enforcement to investigate their attacker. Having a rape kit completed preserves the evidence and ensures the best chance of conviction if the victim decides to go forward with prosecution.

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Man sentenced in criminal sexual conduct case