Man sentenced for damaging truck over ex-girlfriend

Oct. 14—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction for damaging another man's truck with spray paint and by flattening all four tires because the other man was spending time with his ex-girlfriend.

The cost to repair the damage to the other man's truck was more than $4,650, police said.

Bryce R. Hines, 25, 9446 50th Ave., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to an amended misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

As part of a one-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the misdemeanor charge will be dismissed if Hines pays a $300 fine and $731 in restitution, commits no new crimes, has no contact with the victims, and doesn't have any threatening, harassing or violent contact with anyone.

According to the criminal complaint:

A police officer was sent to an Eau Claire residence May 8 on a report that a man had his truck damaged with spray paint and all four tires were slashed.

The officer arrived to find the damaged truck.

The owner of the truck told the officer he was out for a walk the previous day with Hines' ex-girlfriend.

Hines drove past them while they were walking. The man received a demeaning text message from Hines later that day. The man did not respond to the text message.

The man said the ex-girlfriend had also been receiving angry Snapchat messages from Hines.

The man said his truck was damaged between 2 and 10 a.m. on May 8.

The man said he and Hines were previously friends. They both had a passion for cars and trucks.

The man believes Hines may have damaged the truck as revenge for him walking with Hines' ex-girlfriend.

The man later told the officer later that day that he was still getting text messages from Hines. One of the messages included a winking emoji, which was similar to the one that was spray painted on the man's truck.

The man left his residence for a while on May 8. When he returned at 4:30 p.m., Hines was pulling out of the parking lot for the man's residence. The tarp that was covering the man's damaged truck was now missing.

The officer contacted Hines, who denied damaging the man's truck.

When asked why something like this would have happened to the man, Hines said he did not want to make any statements.