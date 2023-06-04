Man sentenced in deadly 2021 Marysville crash. During CHP chase, a woman, 55, was killed

A San Francisco man has been sentenced for causing a crash that led to the death of a Marysville woman over two years ago, the Yuba County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Dominik Oshay Cash received 21 years to life in prison for the incident that occurred Jan. 16, 2021, in which he ran a red light at 80 mph in Marysville and crashed into Dawn Loralee Ritter, who died on impact, the Yuba County DA’s Office announced Wednesday.

Cash fled California Highway Patrol officers after a traffic stop for speeding. Officers would later discover he had a 9mm handgun in the seat next to him at the time and multiple warrants for his arrest, prosecutors said..

The DA’s Office said despite multiple attempts from law enforcement to stop his vehicle safely during the pursuit, he entered the intersection and struck Ritter’s vehicle. She was 55 years old.

After the impact, the DA’s Office said Cash continued to flee from law enforcement on foot but was taken into custody.

Cash has a long criminal history throughout California, including high-speed chases, evasion and sex crimes, the Red Bluff Daily News reported.

Several members of Ritter’s family spoke of her loss at the sentencing hearing, the DA’s Office said.