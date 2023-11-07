Man sentenced for deadly 2022 Dayton hit-and-run

A Trotwood man was sentenced after pleading guilty to a deadly hit-and-run crash in June of 2022.

Jonathan Chambers, 45, will serve 15 to 18 and a half years in prison. His driver’s license will be suspended for 20 years, according to court records.

On Dec. 28, 2022 Chambers was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, failure to stop after an accident, and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, according to court records.

The charges against Chambers stem from a deadly crash that happened June 9, 2022 at the intersection of Free Pike and N. Gettysburg Ave.

Chambers’ vehicle, previously described as a Chevrolet Blazer, “was traveling at a high rate of speed, ran through the red light at N. Gettysburg and Free Pike, and struck the vehicle of Allison Oliver, killing her,” according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The impact of the crash sent 31-year-old Oliver’s Ford Focus into two other vehicles that were waiting at the traffic light to continue west on Free Pike, News Center 7 previously reported. The drivers of those vehicles were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The spokesperson said Chambers was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash.







