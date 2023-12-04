Man sentenced for deadly 2022 stabbing in west central Fresno
A convicted murderer has been sentenced for a deadly stabbing in west central Fresno.
A convicted murderer has been sentenced for a deadly stabbing in west central Fresno.
Mount Marapi is the most active volcano in West Sumatra and has been erupting intermittently since 2004.
From the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 16 to the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 8, there will be 42 postseason games.
An oral history of how Washington has tried to weaken Vladimir Putin's war machine with a cap on the price of Russian oil.
Fresno State said assistant head coach Tim Skipper will serve as the team's interim coach.
Keller avoided prison time after apologizing for his actions on Jan. 6.
A new report that analyzes the application of capital punishment in America found that 2023 marked a 20-year low in the number of states that carried out executions and imposed new death sentences, leading many experts to question the value of the centuries-old practice.
Several regional Fed presidents offered differing views Wednesday on whether rate increases are still on the table as investors continue to bet the central bank is done hiking.
The alliance is built around what’s termed a “7+1” format.
Our host Aimee Kelly is getting the fashion low-down from Upper Westsiders in this NYC neighborhood known for its world-class museums and cultural institutions. The post These fashionable New Yorkers on the Upper West Side score major style points appeared first on In The Know.
Get up to 70% off! The post These are the best Cyber Monday deals on kitchen items, from cookware to small appliances appeared first on In The Know.
San Jose State misses out on the title game despite beating UNLV on Saturday.
Wylie was a fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2012 NFL Draft.
"It’s all about balance," Cooper said of his decision to wear a prosthetic nose in "Maestro," which was led to charges of "Jewface."
Dive in to what’s at stake in Tuesday’s five-game tournament slate, as well as the lay of the land in each of the six groups as the tourney presses on.
Oyelowo says he quickly "became obsessed" with the inspiration for the show.
"Thor" and "Jojo Rabbit" helmer centered new film around groundbreaking transgender player Jaiyah Saelua.
The Clippers lost their first five games with James Harden.
The schools have re-engaged with Mountain West officials over a two-year football scheduling alliance.
The Rebels are already bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.
All eyes might be on the California robotaxi market, but Texas is the one shaping up to be the next hot testbed of the technology — and regulatory fights that could follow. The Lone Star State has been home to autonomous vehicle testing, particularly with trucks, for years now. The stakes are higher than the pile of money Texas stands to gain if more companies set up shop in the state.