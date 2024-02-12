Man sentenced for deadly shooting in Avalon

A man who shot and killed a man in Avalon in 2021 has learned his sentence.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala says Brennan Fife, 33, of Avalon was sentenced to 6-15 years for the shooting death of Theodore Parks. He was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in November.

Zapalla says Fife shot Parks in the chest after an argument near a cafe on California Avenue.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

West Mifflin, Pittsburgh Public schools aren’t allowing visitors Monday over reported threat Man killed during argument with girlfriend’s father Super Bowl OT means free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings VIDEO: 11 Investigates: Controversial plan to put armed officers in schools DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts