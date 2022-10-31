Man sentenced for deadly shooting that lead to SWAT standoff in Dayton

A judge sentenced a man convicted in a deadly shooting that led to a SWAT standoff in Dayton.

Johnny Trigg, 44, was sentenced to 15 years to life for murder, plus three years for a criminal offense committed using a gun, plus three years for having a weapon under disability, plus an extra 1,225 days for violating his parole.

All were ordered to be served consecutively.

Trigg was found guilty of shooting and killing Myquan Taylor, 29, of Dayton, on May 18.

Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of West Stewart Street on the morning of May 18 after receiving reports of a shooting.

News Center 7 previously reported that during the police investigation, homicide detectives acquired leads that led officers to an apartment on West Stewart Street where the suspected shooter was believed to be inside.

Officers attempted to make contact with people inside the unit, but didn’t receive a response and later called for Dayton SWAT and the department’s Hostage Negotiation Team.

After more than six hours, it was determined that Trigg was not in the apartment. He was later arrested on May 25 on Redwood Avenue.

Police previously told News Center 7 that it was believed that Trigg and Taylor had been involved in an argument weeks prior to the shooting.

Trigg was most recently released from prison in September 2021 after serving nine months for convictions of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office.