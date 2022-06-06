Man sentenced for dealing meth across Mississippi in ‘Drama Queen’ drug trafficking ring

A Jackson man will spend 25 years in federal prison for distributing meth across the state of Mississippi, including in Biloxi on the Coast, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said Monday in a press release.

Elbert Silas, 44, will serve 300 months behind bars for selling meth between August 1, 2017 and April 19, according to court documents.

The case is part of an investigation called “Drama Queen” with the DEA’s organized crime task force.

The sentencing was announced by U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad Byerley.

According to the press release, the case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Richland Police Department, Biloxi Police Department, Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.