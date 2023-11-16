Man sentenced to death in quadruple murder of family members in Sacramento

(FOX40.COM) — A Sacramento County judge sentenced Salvador Vasquez-Oliva to death Thursday morning, bringing an end to the case of a quadruple murder in the South Land Park neighborhood of Sacramento that took place in early 2017.

The sentencing was announced by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. A jury convicted Vasquez-Oliva of four counts of first-degree murder in May of this year.

Although California technically has the death penalty, the state has not put an inmate to death since 2006.

Vasquez-Olivia was arrested in March 2017 after the deaths of his wife, two children and his niece.

The four bodies were discovered in a home by police who were fulfilling a welfare check requested by a family member.

