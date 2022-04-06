Man sentenced to decades in prison after shooting ex-girlfriend in the face, DA says

A Raleigh man was sentenced to 56 years in prison for shooting his former girlfriend in the head.

Deuterondus Anderson was convicted in Criminal Court to 40 years for attempted first-degree murder, 10 years for employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and six years for convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

All sentences are to be served consecutively, DA said.

The victim, who survived and testified in the trial against Anderson, described the debilitating injuries she sustained for the court on Apr. 5, and how those injuries have impacted her interaction with her children.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2016, as the victim was returning to her apartment in Raleigh.

Witnesses said they heard loud arguing followed by gunshots.

The victim was shot in the face and left unable to speak for months, the DA said.

A baby she was carrying was stillborn.

She and others identified Anderson as the gunman.

Anderson was arrested two months later.

Anderson still faces charges of allegedly soliciting and conspiring from jail to make payments to have his former girlfriend and a witness killed to prevent them from testifying against him in the trial.

