Man sentenced to deferred sentence, probation in Boulder sex assault case

Oct. 22—Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the date of the assault.

A Castle Rock man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a bar in downtown Boulder in 2021 was given a deferred sentence and probation as part of a plea agreement.

Joel Twambale, 36, pleaded guilty in July to unlawful sexual contact and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors.

Prosecutors dismissed the original charges of sexual assault — overcoming victim's will, resisting arrest and obstruction of a peace officer.

There was an agreement that Twambale would serve a three-year deferred sentence on the unlawful sexual contact charge and a non-jail sentence on the assault charge.

On Friday, Boulder District Judge Nancy Salomone issued the deferred sentence and a concurrent three-year term of probation on the misdemeanor assault count. Twambale will be required to complete sex offender treatment as a condition of probation and will have to register as a sex offender.

A deferred sentence means that if Twambale completes the terms of his probation and does not pick up any new criminal cases in the three-year span, he will be allowed to withdraw the guilty plea and the count will be dismissed.

According to an affidavit, a woman told police she went out dancing with some friends to Press Play, 1005 Pearl St., on July 11, 2021, when she became separated from her friends on the dance floor.

The woman said a man she did not know, later identified by the woman as Twambale, came up and started dancing and "grinding" on her. The woman said she tried to move away, but Twambale held her in place and used his fingers to sexually assault her, according to the affidavit.

After about three minutes, the woman said Twambale stopped and she was able to go to the bathroom, where she told a witness what happened. The woman's friends also came to the bathroom, and then informed security.

While the sentence was largely stipulated beforehand, the victim in the case did take the chance to speak to the court. She said that Twambale's initial refusal to accept responsibility in the case led her to doubt herself and her role in what happened.

Story continues

"It's unacceptable that this individual violated the most vulnerable part of me and yet I blamed myself," she said. "I now know that what I wear and what I drink are not invitations to violate a woman's body."

The woman said she was "disappointed" by how long the court process took and that she had to fear a trial, but ultimately said she believed in rehabilitation and adopted a "forgive but not forget" stance.

"I forgive him only for my own sanity, but I won't ever forget," she said.

Twambale and his defense attorney did not address the court at sentencing.

Salomone said based on the pre-sentence report she was "optimistic" that Twambale would do well on probation and felt the plea agreement was appropriate. But she urged him to take to heart what the victim said during the hearing.

"I hope that you heard what (the victim) said, and ma'am, thank you for you words and I hope that it is part of your recovery to know that you courageously spoke," Salomone said.