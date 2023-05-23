Man sentenced for distributing meth out of south Ga. motel room

A Valdosta man will spend years behind bars after he was sentenced for distributing methamphetamine from a motel room in south Georgia.

The investigation began to unfold in Feb. 2021, when Lowndes County investigators received a tip about illegal drugs being sold from a motel room in Lake Park, Georgia.

According to Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas Charles Singletary, 45, a known convicted felon, was caught in the room with a handgun and drug paraphernalia in open view.

Singletary reportedly told deputies the gun, a .380 caliber, semi-automatic pistol was his for protection.

It’s illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

While searching the room, investigators reportedly recovered the gun, several ammunition rounds, and a bag of methamphetamine.

Deputies said while going through a cellphone of a person with Singletary, text messages showed that they were involved in distributing methamphetamine in Adel, Georgia.

He was sentenced to 130 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.

Singletary has at least six felony convictions in the Superior Courts of Tift County, Georgia, Berrien County, Georgia, and Lowndes County, Georgia, including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

