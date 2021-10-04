Man sentenced in domestic battery

Oct. 4—DANVILLE — Tyrone Moten, formerly of Danville, was sentenced Sept. 29, 2021, by Associate Judge Mark Goodwin to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Domestic Battery, according to a press release from State's Attorney Jacqueline Lacy.

Moten was extended term eligible due to his prior criminal history and was subject to probation or one to six years imprisonment. Moten will be required to serve four years of mandatory supervised release, commonly referred to as parole, upon his release from prison.

The court heard facts during the plea that on March 19, 2021, at around 7:30 a.m., Danville Police Officers Nathan Howie and Scott Showers responded to a 911 hang up call at a residence in the 200 block of Grace. When police arrived, the victim had blood all over her face from Moten striking her repeatedly. Moten also had blood on his hands when police arrived. Moten was arrested for domestic battery at the scene and has been in custody since.

At the sentencing hearing, Showers testified to observing the victim with dried blood upon her from injuries to her head. Showers testified to finding Moten in the residence with dried blood on his hands, shoes and other clothing. Lastly, through Showers' testimony, photographs of a pool of blood with the victim's finger nail and eyelash in the kitchen of the residence were given to the court as exhibits. The victim provided an impact statement for the court.

Lacy said, "Domestic violence is prevalent in many households and I commend the victim in this case for having the courage to come forward and stop the cycle of abuse in this case."

She also thanked the Danville Police Department for their work in this case.