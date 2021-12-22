Man sentenced in domestic violence case

Dec. 21—A Marysville man who was found guilty in November on charges that included domestic abuse was sentenced Friday to 14 years in state prison.

Cameron Welch, who has a long history of criminal activity including a previous felony domestic violence conviction in Sutter County, was sentenced by Yuba County Judge Julia Scrogin.

According to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office, Welch had been on the run from authorities after failing to show up for a court date in relation to a Yuba County domestic violence case in 2016 involving a Jane Doe in which Welch "liked to pick Jane up by the neck and slam her against the wall, threatening to chop her up into little pieces."

After failing to appear in court for that case, Welch was finally booked into jail three times in 2017 as a result of the charges. After each arrest, a judge found that Welch was entitled to bail and set a cash bail. Welch was able to pay bail each time and was released to the public, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office said.

Welch later fled the state in a stolen car in late 2017 after posting bail and continued his criminal behavior in Nevada, eventually doing time in a Nevada state prison for felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony domestic violence, the Yuba County District Attorney's Office said.

Welch was later extradited to Yuba County in September 2020 to face charges in the 2017 case. After a jury trial that began this year on Nov. 16, Welch was found guilty of all counts on Nov. 19. Those counts included felony domestic violence, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and failing to appear in court to avoid justice.