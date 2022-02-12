Man sentenced for drive-by shooting that nearly struck 10-year-old girl in St. Paul house

Feb. 11—A Minneapolis man was sentenced Friday to 5 1/2 years in prison for shooting at a St. Paul house and nearly striking a 10-year-old girl last year.

Jovon William Kelly, 27, was sentenced in Ramsey County District Court via Zoom by Judge Reynaldo Aligada Jr. for illegally possessing a firearm and for committing a drive-by shooting.

Kelly's convictions stemmed from two cases on the East Side, the drive-by shooting on Feb. 3 and another shooting on April 2. No one was hurt in either incident. Kelly was given 67 months for the first and 60 for the second. He will serve them concurrently, meaning at the same time.

Of that time, he will serve about 3 1/2 years in prison and the remainder on supervised release, per state law.

According to the criminal complaint for Feb. 3, St. Paul police were dispatched to the 1700 block of East Fourth Street on a report of shots fired.

Two people at the residence told police that a bullet was shot at the house, went through the siding, through a shelf and into the bedroom of a 10-year-old girl. The girl had her hands over her face and "appeared to be immensely frightened," charges say. She told police that the bullet had passed directly in front of her face.

The homeowner believed the shooter to be Kelly because she said her boyfriend and Kelly were in a dispute regarding money that her boyfriend owed him. The homeowner believes Kelly had shot at the residence on two prior occasions.

On March 15, police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle and identified Kelly as the driver. They found a stolen 9-mm handgun inside the vehicle. Forensic evidence showed it was the gun used to fire at the house.

Regarding the second case, on April 2, St. Paul police responded to the area of East Seventh Street and Johnson Parkway on a report of a shooting. A woman told police a man, later identified as Kelly, fired three shots at her.

The woman said that she believed Kelly, who she described as an ex-boyfriend, had been stalking her. When she returned to her apartment, she saw Kelly waiting in the parking lot. He fired the gun at her but missed, according to court documents.

Kelly has three prior felony convictions for burglary and drug possession, and several misdemeanors.