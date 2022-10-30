Man sentenced for driving into ex-girlfriend's deck after argument

Oct. 29—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has the opportunity to avoid a felony conviction for driving into and damaging his ex-girlfriend's deck following an argument.

Anthony J. Nelson, 61, 678 Wisconsin St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and no contest to misdemeanor counts of battery and criminal damage to property.

For the misdemeanors, Judge Emily Long placed Nelson on two years of probation. As conditions of probation, Nelson cannot have contact with the woman, drink alcohol or enter taverns. He must also pay $81 in restitution and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Nelson was also fined $570.

As part of a two-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony charge will be dismissed if Nelson pays an additional $300 fine, commits no new crimes, has no contact with the woman, maintains absolute sobriety and complies with his probation.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire woman called police just after 5:30 p.m. on June 21 to report that Nelson, her ex-boyfriend, had pulled her hair during an argument. The woman said Nelson also drove his vehicle into her deck and left about 20 minutes ago.

The woman said Nelson came over at 4:40 p.m. because she wanted to sign over the vehicle title to him. She said the vehicle was in her name, but Nelson had been driving it while intoxicated and she wanted it out of her name.

Nelson became upset while they were talking and began to swear at the woman while he was leaving.

The woman said she was walking up the steps to her patio when Nelson was backing out of the driveway. Nelson then stopped, revved the engine, and started driving toward her. The vehicle then struck the steps of the patio. The woman said she was still on the steps when this happened, but none of the pieces from the rail hit her.

The woman said the vehicle Nelson was driving had damage to the front passenger side resulting from the collision.

Nelson then came after the woman, told her not to call the police and grabbed her hair. Nelson then got back into the vehicle and said he would return the next day to fix the patio.

Nelson had been swearing, but the woman said he never made any threats to harm her.

Nelson shared with police his version of this incident the following day. Nelson said he bought the vehicle from the woman. And as he was about to leave, the woman refused to let him go, ran into the driver's seat of the vehicle, and crashed the vehicle.

Nelson said he was upset with the woman for crashing the vehicle. When he pulled her out of the driver's seat, Nelson said the woman scratched him.

Nelson said he was unsure why the woman caused damage to the vehicle. Nelson said there were no witnesses to this incident. He said he just wanted things to be done and over with between he and the woman so no other incidents would occur.