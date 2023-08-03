Man sentenced after driving nearly 100 mph on Glenstone, killing local Dairy Queen owner

The Marshfield Dairy Queen paid tribute to its late owner, Rita Deckard, following her death in a traffic accident.

A man who pleaded guilty to involuntary vehicular manslaughter after driving nearly 100 mph on Glenstone Avenue appears to have avoided a stiff punishment.

Newly appointed Greene County Circuit Judge Kaiti Greenwade sentenced Alan G. Jones to four months in a Department of Corrections program and five years probation. Alan was given a 10-year sentence that was suspended, but he would have to serve that time if he violates the terms of his program.

Jones, 22, was estimated to have been speeding at 95 mph last December when his northbound Tesla collided with a vehicle driven by of 57-year-old Marshfield resident Rita Deckard, who was attempting to turn left at an intersection onto Interstate 44.

Deckard, who owned the Dairy Queen in Marshfield, died at the scene.

Jones, who was driving more than 50 mph over the speed limit in the afternoon collision and lane-shifting, was also charged with second-degree assault and tampering with evidence. Police say he removed a media drive from his vehicle's glove box after the crash. The media drive, which contained video from the dash camera and other information, was eventually turned over to police.

The assault and tampering charges, both felonies, were dropped as part of Jones' plea deal, according to court records. His 120-day sentence, according to the statute in his case, "may include placement in the structured cognitive behavioral intervention program or institutional treatment program." He was committed on Tuesday.

Jones' passenger in the crash, who police said suffered several broken bones, filed a lawsuit for damages against Jones as well as Deckard's estate. Jones offered $350,000, according to court documents.

Jones, according to online records and social media accounts, went to Joplin-based liberal arts prep school Thomas Jefferson Intendent Day School, from which he graduated in 2019. He was previously a stage actor, an had performed in such plays as "Newsies" and "Les Misérables," and was attending nearby Pittsburg State.

Story continues

Deckard, a longtime Webster County resident, witnessed her restaurant go viral last year as part of Mashfield's playful "Sign War" among the town's fast-food locations.

Deckard also co-owned the Dairy Queen in Monett with her sister, and, according to her obituary, was "known for her larger than life smile and her joyful personality." She had a husband, three daughters and six grandchildren.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Man sentenced in speeding crash that killed Marshfield woman