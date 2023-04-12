Man sentenced for DWI crash that killed 1, paralyzed teen in Charlotte

A man has pleaded guilty and will spend up to 16 years in prison for a 2019 crash that killed a man and paralyzed a teen.

The trial over an impaired driving crash involving Dang Ngo, 42, was set to begin this week.

Investigators said in August 2019, Ngo was speeding on East Independence Boulevard. At one point, he was driving at 128 miles per hour in a 45 miles per hour zone, prosecutors said.

Ngo was traveling at 103 miles per hour when he slammed into the back of a Toyota Camry with five people inside. Among them was Carlos Santiago-Luna, 21, who later died from his injuries. Another passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was paralyzed from the chest down.

The other three passengers, who were also hurt, continue to deal with the medical issues from their injuries, prosecutors said.

Investigators discovered Ngo had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12.

On Monday, Ngo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, felony death by vehicle, two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, and reckless driving.

Ngo was sentenced to 12 and a half to 15 years in prison.

