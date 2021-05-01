Man sentenced to eight years in prison for attempted murder

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Wilson, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 30—A Yuba City man was sentenced to eight years in state prison after he pleaded no contest to attempted murder.

Jeffrey Charles Comer, 47, was arrested in October 2020 after he shot Ricky Lee Reynolds, 39, with a .22 caliber rifle in the river bottoms area near Shanghai Bend. He was located three days after the shooting. During an attempt to apprehend Comer, deputies from the Sutter County Sheriff's Office Special Enforcement Detail fired their weapons. Comer suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Reynolds will be paralyzed from the waist down for the rest of his life, suffers from brain damage and has significant memory loss.

Comer appeared in Sutter County Superior Court on Friday for his sentencing. Judge Susan Green asked Deputy District Attorney Cameron King to put on the record why a stipulated plea agreement was reached between the two sides.

King said there was a problem of proof in the case. Reynolds has no memory of the shooting and the other witness of the shooting proved unreliable. Comer had originally been charged with attempted murder, aggravated mayhem, assault with a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and attempted threat to commit a crime.

A victim services staff member read victim impact statements from Reynolds' niece Araceli Rivera and his brother Michael Reynolds. Vanessa Rivera, Reynolds' niece, and Crystal Marquez, his sister, were in court on Friday and made statements.

"My uncle will never get to enjoy the little pleasures of life," Vanessa Rivera said.

Marquez said Reynolds has been in the hospital for seven months and was in a coma for a week after the shooting. She said he can't hold a conversation and his children haven't been able to see him.

"His life has been forever changed," Marquez said.

In all four statements, Reynolds' family members said Comer deserved more than eight years in prison.

"Jeffrey is an evil human being," the victim services staff member read from Michael Reynolds' statement.

Comer was also sentenced to 16 months in prison for a violation of probation, which will be served concurrently with his eight-year sentence. He will have to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being able to apply for parole.

Recommended Stories

  • Former Netflix executive convicted of taking bribes from tech startups

    A former Netflix executive was found guilty of accepting bribes and kickbacks while working for the streaming company.

  • Arizona murder suspect escapes officers near Atlanta airport

    Police were searching for a murder suspect near the Atlanta airport after he escaped from sheriff's deputies who were taking him back to Arizona. Officials say Jsaan Carlos Strover got away from two Maricopa County deputies while they were dropping off a rental car at the airport. The 20-year-old Strover is wanted for murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault in Arizona.

  • Benin Bronzes: Germany to return looted artefacts to Nigeria

    Priceless artefacts are to be returned from next year as a step towards "reconciliation".

  • In depth: Andy Street's success shows how quickly the shift in British politics has occurred

    Four years ago, with a majority of only a few thousand out of a turnout of more than half a million, Andy Street was elected Mayor of the West Midlands. Back then, Theresa May was Prime Minister and riding high in the polls, the Brexit negotiations had not yet begun, and there was no such thing as Covid-19. To describe the political backdrop to his mayoralty as tumultuous would be an understatement. If the next election, due to take place on Thursday, had been held during the lowest points of the Brexit talks or the pandemic response, Street would surely have been blown away thanks to dissatisfaction with the performance of the Tories in government nationally. Now, however, opinion polls put him ahead of the Labour candidate, and Street and his campaign team believe they have all to play for. Tory strategists say the result could come down to just hundreds or thousands of votes. "In the end it’s going to be down to who can get their vote out," says a senior staffer. Nonetheless, the campaign exudes a quiet confidence. "There are days to go," says Street, "and I’m still smiling". In this age of political polarisation, Street is an unusual candidate, almost a throwback to a gentler time. A former managing director of John Lewis, he is proud of his status as a businessman in politics. "The mayoralties in particular really lend themselves to practical people from business who can bring leadership to their local communities," he says. And Street’s pitch – as the apolitical candidate able to rise above party identity, the technocrat who ignores the culture wars and just wants to get things done – is plausible because it reflects who he is. Local focus Street’s campaign is starkly personal. His leaflets barely mention his Conservative affiliation, and they are branded green instead of Tory blue. In his manifesto and on the doorstep, he wastes no time on national political issues, focusing exclusively on local challenges, like jobs, transport infrastructure and housing. But while he has been prepared to criticise the Tories in national government and disagree publicly with the Prime Minister, Street is not running against his party, nor defining himself by talking up his differences with other Tories. His campaign messages – always highly local, constructive and providing a plan – reveal a surprising sophistication and subtlety. Street knows that Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit political strategy has won new Conservative voters in former Labour strongholds like Dudley, Walsall, West Bromwich and Wolverhampton. He wants to secure that support, while using his personal reputation for apolitical practicality to appeal to traditional Tories and more liberal voters in the prosperous environs of Solihull and Sutton Coldfield. If this sounds like Boris Johnson’s have cake/eat cake approach to life, albeit with a Brummie twang, that is indeed what it is. As Mayor of London, Johnson had to create a coalition of support that stretched beyond the Conservative core vote to win two terms in office. In the West Midlands – a traditional Labour heartland – Street must do the same. And with voters’ second preferences counting under the rules of the supplementary vote system, appealing to Liberal Democrat and even Green voters could prove decisive. "It’s important to remember the default result in the West Midlands is a Labour win," says Andrew Mitchell, the Conservative grandee, MP for Sutton Coldfield, and keen Street supporter. "We are the insurgents, and that is why Andy is such a good candidate. He is a Tory plus plus plus: our usual voters like and trust him, but he’s appealing to so many others. But even with Andy, it is going to be close and we still might not get over the line." Levelling-up champion The West Midlands has been a hive of activity and progress throughout the Street mayoralty. Transport investment has been increased seven-fold since he took office, with new train lines and stations, bus routes and a tram service. House building has grown rapidly in speed and scale. Before the pandemic struck, almost 100,000 new jobs had been created, thanks in large part to a sharp increase in private sector inward investment. "Andy has given real meaning to the levelling up agenda across the West Midlands," says Eddie Hughes, the MP for Walsall North, a previously safe Labour seat. "People can see we’re getting a new train station and a new A&E department thanks in part to him." This year Coventry has been chosen as the country’s City of Culture, next year Birmingham will host the Commonwealth Games, and beyond that High Speed 2 will connect the West Midlands to London and the cities of the north with sharply reduced travel times. The Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government is creating a second headquarters in Wolverhampton, and ministers chose the West Midlands to become the first 5G test bed in the country. The sense of progress has, of course, been disrupted by the pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of people have been furloughed across the conurbation, and many businesses, especially those in the retail and hospitality industries, have been shuttered. Most will bounce back, but economists agree that lockdown has sped up changes that were on their way already. High streets are under pressure, retail is restructuring, and the economics of city centres – thanks to an increase in home working – will change profoundly. 'He knows what business needs' On the doorstep, there is little evidence that Street will be punished for this difficult news, or for government missteps during the pandemic. Canvassers report a "vaccines bounce" for the Tories, and an appreciation for government schemes to keep businesses afloat and workers paid during their enforced inactivity. Target voters – many of whom did not even know about the mayoralty last time round – spontaneously tell activists they want Street to carry on with the job. The interior design of the Prime Minister’s Downing Street flat does not come up at all. Among small business owners, there is recognition that Street, the candidate with a commercial background, is best placed to lead the region to recovery. "He knows what business needs," says Adrian Harvey, who owns hotels and bars across Birmingham. "He has already done some great things in joining up the region through better transport links. We need him in place to help to get us out of the troubles of the last year." Carl Richardson, whose family business has launched a £100 million enterprise fund for the region, says: "there is no doubt that the pandemic has halted the economic renaissance across the West Midlands, [but] that momentum was built on solid foundations … the best times still very much lie ahead." Street’s plan is for more of what made his first term a success: more transport investment, more business investment, and more government operations transferred from London to the region. He promises an electric battery gigafactory in Coventry – creating 4,000 new jobs – and to make the West Midlands "the national leader in construction, engineering, life sciences, technology, 5G and other growing industries". Street hopes a second term might see the mayoralty assume responsibility for energy infrastructure, skills and training, and law and order. The Tories believe they have an outside chance of snatching the West Midlands police and crime commissioner election from Labour, and if they do, the case for combining the two roles, with a deputy mayor for policing like in London, will be harder for Labour to resist. In time, Street wants responsibility for a comprehensive budget for the mayoralty, which would allow him to allocate funds as he deems necessary, rather than always taking his begging bowl to Whitehall. Labour candidate under pressure But first, he has an election to win. His Labour opponent, Liam Byrne, has over the course of his career been on several "journeys". A former Blairite minister, he formed a close relationship with John McDonnell during the Jeremy Corbyn years, and now backs Keir Starmer. Byrne does enjoy name recognition on the doorstep, but unfortunately for him he is remembered as "the man who left the note": as Gordon Brown’s outgoing Chief Secretary to the Treasury, handing the debt crisis on to Coalition ministers, he left a notorious letter, joking: "I’m afraid that there is no money." Worse are the positions Byrne has taken in his attempt to use the culture war to his advantage. Local teachers say he "looked the other way" when extremists claimed the notorious Trojan Horse plot – in which Islamist hardliners sought to take over several Birmingham schools – was itself a government conspiracy to attack Muslims. Others say Byrne "went missing" when Muslim parents protested outside schools after they taught pupils about homosexuality and sought to challenge homophobia. And despite being the Immigration Minister who passed the law requiring ministers to seek the deportation of serious foreign criminals, earlier this year he campaigned to block such deportations to Jamaica. Tory supporters like to point out that Byrne is "just another career politician" with no big idea to improve the region, and some wish Street would get tougher with his opponent. But throughout Street has resisted the temptation to put the boot in, and his campaign is staying positive, delivering thousands of leaflets, communicating through supporters on community social media pages, and knocking on doors. A local Labour campaigner says: "it will be extremely tight. We are less confident than we were but we’ll have a much better operation to get the vote out on the day. We can still win it." While Byrne is focusing on getting out the core Labour vote in Birmingham – a job made more difficult by the lack of local council elections on the same day – the Tories are concentrating on their stronger areas too, in Solihull, Sutton Coldfield, and the newer seats across and around the Black Country. "The election will be won or lost in Sutton, Solihull and those new seats," says Alex Yip, a Tory councillor and Street campaigner. Whatever the outcome, pundits, commentators and strategists will rush to assert "what it means", for Labour and the Tories, for Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson, for the durability of the post-Brexit coalition of Conservative voters, and for the outcome of the next election. And the West Midlands mayoral election will indeed tell us something about each of these things. But the fact that the Tories are even in with a chance of winning a second successive term here shows how rapidly the great realignment in British politics has occurred. And it shows there is still, even in this age of political polarisation, room for practical and apolitical local leaders like the man from John Lewis.

  • One in seven shops lie empty after lockdown

    Research suggests the number of shop vacancies has risen again, with the North of England worse hit.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Firing of U.S. Ambassador Is at Center of Giuliani Investigation

    Two years ago, Rudy Giuliani finally got one thing he had been seeking in Ukraine: The Trump administration removed the U.S. ambassador there, a woman Giuliani believed had been obstructing his efforts to dig up dirt on the Biden family. It was a Pyrrhic victory. Giuliani’s push to oust the ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, not only became a focus of President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, but it has now landed Giuliani in the cross hairs of a federal criminal investigation into whether he broke lobbying laws, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The long-running inquiry reached a turning point this week when FBI agents seized telephones and computers from Giuliani’s home and office in Manhattan, the people said. At least one of the warrants was seeking evidence related to Yovanovitch and her role as ambassador, the people said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times In particular, the federal authorities were expected to scour the electronic devices for communications between Giuliani and Trump administration officials about the ambassador before she was recalled in April 2019, one of the people added. The warrant also sought his communications with Ukrainian officials who had butted heads with Yovanovitch, including some of the same people who at the time were helping Giuliani seek damaging information about President Joe Biden, who was then a candidate, and his family, the people said. At issue for investigators is a key question: Did Giuliani go after Yovanovitch solely on behalf of Trump, who was his client at the time? Or was he also doing so on behalf of the Ukrainian officials, who wanted her removed for their own reasons? It is a violation of federal law to lobby the United States government on behalf of foreign officials without registering with the Justice Department, and Giuliani never did so. Even if the Ukrainians did not pay Giuliani, prosecutors could pursue the theory that they provided assistance by collecting information on the Bidens in exchange for her removal. One of the search warrants for Giuliani’s phones and computers explicitly stated that the possible crimes under investigation included violations of the law, the Foreign Agents Registration Act, according to the people with knowledge of the matter. Giuliani has long denied that he did work at the behest of the Ukrainians, or that he accepted any money from them, and he has said that he did not expressly urge Trump to fire the ambassador. Giuliani’s work to oust Yovanovitch was part of a larger effort to attack Joe Biden and tie him to corruption in Ukraine, much of which played out in public. But intelligence officials have long warned that Giuliani’s work in Ukraine had become ensnared with Russia’s efforts to spread disinformation about the Biden family to weaken Trump’s election rival. The FBI stepped up its warnings about Russian disinformation before the 2020 election, including giving a defensive briefing to Giuliani, cautioning him that some of the information he was pushing on the Biden family was tainted by Russian intelligence’s efforts to spread disinformation, according to a person briefed on the matter. The FBI’s defensive briefings are given by its counterintelligence officials and are separate from the criminal inquiry of Giuliani’s activities. The defensive briefing was reported Thursday by The Washington Post. But the warnings to Giuliani are not surprising. Senior officials had warned Trump in late 2019 that Giuliani was pushing Russian disinformation, and the intelligence community had warned the American public that Moscow’s intelligence services were trying to hurt Biden’s election chances by spreading information about his family’s work in Ukraine. On Wednesday, after FBI agents seized his devices, Giuliani again denied any wrongdoing. He said the search warrants demonstrated a “corrupt double standard” on the part of the Justice Department, which he accused of ignoring “blatant crimes” by Democrats, including Biden. Asked about the search warrants Thursday, Biden told NBC’s “Today” show that he “had no idea this was underway.” He said he had pledged not to interfere in any investigation by the Justice Department. Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, said his client had twice offered to answer prosecutors’ questions, except those regarding Giuliani’s privileged communications with the former president. The warrants do not accuse Giuliani of wrongdoing, but they underscore his legal peril: They indicate a judge has found that investigators have probable cause to believe that a crime was committed and that the search would turn up evidence of that crime. The investigation grew out of a case against two Soviet-born businessmen, who had helped Giuliani search for damaging information about Biden and his son, Hunter. At the time, Hunter Biden served on the board of an energy company that did business in Ukraine. In 2019, the businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were charged in Manhattan, along with two others, with unrelated campaign finance crimes. A trial is scheduled for October. In the Giuliani investigation, the federal prosecutors have focused on the steps he took against Yovanovitch. Giuliani has acknowledged that he provided Trump with detailed information about his claim that she was impeding investigations that could benefit Trump, and that Trump put him in touch with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. After a few aborted attempts to remove her, Yovanovitch was ultimately recalled as ambassador in late April 2019 and was told that the White House had lost trust in her. Giuliani said in an interview in late 2019 that he believed the information he had provided the Trump administration did contribute to Yovanovitch’s dismissal. “You’d have to ask them,” he said of the Trump officials. “But they relied on it.” He added he never explicitly requested that she be fired. The prosecutors have also examined Giuliani’s relationship with the Ukrainians who had conflicts with Yovanovitch, according to the people with knowledge of the matter. While ambassador, Yovanovitch had taken aim at corruption in Ukraine, earning her quite a few enemies. The investigation has zeroed in on one of her opponents, Yuriy Lutsenko, the top prosecutor in Ukraine at the time, the people said. At least one of the search warrants for Giuliani’s devices mentioned Lutsenko and some of his associates, including one who helped introduce him to Giuliani. The relationship had the potential to become symbiotic. Lutsenko wanted Yovanovitch removed, and as the personal lawyer to the president, Giuliani was positioned to help. Giuliani wanted negative information about the Bidens, and as the top prosecutor in Ukraine, Lutsenko would have had the authority to announce an investigation into Hunter Biden’s dealings with the energy company. Giuliani also saw Yovanovitch as insufficiently loyal to the president, and as an impediment to the investigations. Lutsenko hinted at a potential quid pro quo in text messages that became public during the impeachment trial. In March 2019, Lutsenko wrote in a Russian language text message to Parnas that he had found evidence that could be damaging to the Bidens. Then he added, “And you can’t even bring down one idiot,” in an apparent reference to Yovanovitch, followed by a frowny-face emoji. Around that same time, Giuliani was in negotiations to also represent Lutsenko or his agency, The New York Times has previously reported. Draft retainer agreements called for Giuliani to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars to help the Ukrainian government recover money it believed had been stolen and stashed overseas. Giuliani signed one of the retainer agreements, but he said he ultimately did not take on the work, because his representation of Trump at the same time could constitute a conflict of interest. When Yovanovitch testified during Trump’s impeachment hearings in late 2019, she told lawmakers that she had only minimal contact with Giuliani during her tenure as ambassador. “I do not know Mr. Giuliani’s motives for attacking me,” she said. “But individuals who have been named in the press who have contact with Mr. Giuliani may well have believed that their personal and financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Texas lawmaker’s widow calls in FBI after special election robocall accuses her of murder

    It is unclear who financed the calls, which have no “paid-by” attribution

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • California hits near-record temperatures, sparking early fears for wildfire season

    The heat wave comes on the heels of ongoing drought conditions in the state

  • Rachel Hollis is in hot water for comparing herself to Harriet Tubman, but it's not the self-help author's first controversy. Here's a complete timeline.

    Rachel Hollis has been absent from social media after making an insensitive TikTok about her privilege that invoked Harriet Tubman and Oprah Winfrey.

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • Cruise travel could resume in July as new CDC guidelines allow ships to sail if 95% of passengers are vaccinated

    The CDC said 98% of the crew and 95% of passengers would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the boats to sail again without trial voyages.

  • Comedian pulled off Greyhound bus by border patrol gets $35k payout

    Mohanad Elshieky was detained and accused by officers of having ‘fake’ asylum paperwork

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • Hyeon-Jong Yang or Brock Holt? Make your pick for Texas Rangers star of the game.

    Yang was terrific in relief of Kohei Arihara, and Holt came up big in his first game against his old team.

  • Biden touts Stacey Abrams as a future presidential candidate in a speech in Georgia

    US president thanks voting rights activist Stacey Abrams for her help in flipping Georgia blue and says she could be president ‘if she wants’

  • Mars Ingenuity helicopter mission extended by Nasa

    Nasa is so pleased with the success of the Ingenuity helicopter it is extending its mission.

  • Canada's parliamentary backlog may serve as trigger for early election

    Canada's first budget in two years looks set to join a pile of stalled bills in a Parliament besieged by partisan squabbling, a logjam that could be the trigger Prime Minister Justin Trudeau uses to call an early election. Trudeau's Liberals have a minority of seats in the House of Commons and must rely on other parties to govern. Insiders say it is clear Trudeau's patience is starting to wear thin.

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota