Man sentenced for eluding Pullman police

Jan. 27—A Clarkston man was sentenced for eluding a Pullman police officer.

Jesse Harrell, 27, pleaded guilty to felony eluding and a felony hit-and-run in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday morning. Whitman County Judge Gary Libey ordered him to serve 11 1/2 months in prison. He must also undergo drug treatment and pay $100 in restitution fees.

Officers responded to a report that a possibly drunk driver was "swerving all over" Grand Avenue in early December, according to court records. The vehicle was then observed parking at a residence on Parr Drive, and police asked the homeowners if they knew the occupant of the vehicle. The homeowner said the car wasn't theirs, and they'd seen a shirtless man exit the car and walk away.

Later that day, an officer saw a vehicle that matched the description driving on Washington State Route 270. Police turned on their lights and sirens, signaling to the driver to pull over. The vehicle failed to yield, speeding away on Bishop Boulevard, according to the records.

Police pursued the car that then turned onto Johnson Road, increasing in speed. The officer noted in court records they were driving approximately 95 miles per hour to keep up with the vehicle.

The driver pulled over on the side of Johnson. The officer stated in court records Harrell appeared to be under the influence. He asked him if he was intoxicated and Harrell told him he had smoked marijuana earlier that day.

Upon taking his information, the officer learned Harrell's license had been suspended indefinitely since July 2023, according to the records. He had also failed to install an ignition interlock device on the vehicle.

Harrell was arrested for eluding a law enforcement officer, third-degree driving with a suspended license, an ignition interlock violation and driving under the influence.

Harrell was previously convicted for eluding in Whitman County for a car chase in Colton in 2019, according to records. This most recent case also involved Harrell pleading guilty to causing an injury hit-and-run crash in Asotin County.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com