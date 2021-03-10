Man to be sentenced at end of month in child pornography case

Mar. 10—WILLIAMSPORT — A Sunbury man who pleaded guilty in federal court to producing child pornography is scheduled to be sentenced at the end of the month.

Christopher Suarez, 34, will be sentenced in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann at 10 a.m. March 30 in Courtroom 1 on the fourth floor of the United States Courthouse and Federal Building, 240 W. Third St., Williamsport. He pleaded guilty in June to one count of production of child pornography.

Federal agents said Suarez in 2018 took pictures of a naked 6-year-old girl and shared them on the Internet. He is also accused of sexually assaulting the girl.

Suarez is also awaiting sentencing in Northumberland County Court after pleading guilty in July to two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy. A sentencing hearing scheduled for Tuesday was postponed until Suarez is sentenced on the federal charges.

As part of the plea deal in the county, Suarez will serve a concurrent sentence to the federal sentencing, which carries a minimum of 20 years imprisonment. The maximum penalty for each aggravated indecent assault is up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine but the plea deal calls for Suarez to be sentenced within the standard range of 22 to 44 months and to be a lifetime registrant of Megan's Law list.

Stonington State Police troopers and FBI agents said Suarez admitted to having child pornography and filming the illegal acts. He assaulted a 6-year-old girl between Sept. 1, 2018, and Oct. 31, 2018, in Sunbury, and assaulted an 8-year-old boy between Sept. 1, 2018, and Feb. 8, 2018, according to court documents.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER