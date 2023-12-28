Man sentenced for ‘extraordinarily violent’ deadly Riverside stabbing

A man who stabbed another man to death inside a Riverside home has learned his sentence.

Cornelius Davon Brogan was sentenced to 15 years to life for the murder of 28-year-old Scott Hannah, according to court records.

On Nov. 30, a jury found Brogan guilty of multiple counts of murder and felonious assault.

Prosecutors said that Brogan and Hannah dated for three years and broke up about 10 months before Hannah’s murder on Nov. 27, 2022.

Neighborhood ring cameras showed Brogan going into Hannah’s home on Sunday morning, then walking out and driving away six minutes later.

Other friends of Hannah went to check on him when he didn’t respond all day in their group text but found him dead in his living room.

Brogan was located and arrested in Logan County, Kentucky days after the murder. He was later transferred to Montgomery County.

Brogan’s defense, and Brogan himself, testified that the murder of Scott was in self-defense.

In the conclusion of his sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said, “the jury swiftly and correctly rejected Brogan’s absurd version of events with its verdicts.”

They added that Brogan showed “no remorse” and stabbed Hannah with the “purpose of causing his death.”

“(Hannah) lived a meaningful life and at a young age, dedicated himself to an anti-bullying movement. He then survived cancer. It is truly a tragedy that such a meaningful life ended in such a meaningless way,” the prosecution wrote.