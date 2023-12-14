Man sentenced for failure to provide notices of sex offender registration changes

Dec. 14—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — A Mercer County man faces 10 to 25 years in prison after being sentenced for failing to keep his sex offender registration updated

Carl Dean Hubbard, 53, of Princeton has been sentenced to 10 to 25 years in the West Virginia penitentiary for failing to provide notices of sex offender registration, second or subsequent offense, according to Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran. The sentence was handed down by Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope.

Hubbard had previously been convicted of receipt of child pornography transported through interstate commerce back in 2006 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, Cochran stated Tuesday. Hubbard was subsequently convicted in McDowell County Circuit Court for first offense failing to provide notice of changes in sex offender registration.

Cochran stated that it is important that law enforcement officials and the public have knowledge of the whereabouts of all sex offenders required to be registered, and that those who have committed crimes against children in the past who fail to obey by the laws of the sex offender registry deserve to go to prison.

Cochran praised the efforts of the West Virginia State Police in both the Princeton and Welch Detachments in their investigation into Hubbard, and also stated that Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Josh Lawson and added that the staff at the prosecutor's office did an outstanding job in handling the prosecution of Hubbard.

"I've said it before but we have a great team here that is dedicated to doing whatever we can to protect our community from the criminals here in our area, and we appreciate Judge Swope for the sentence he imposed because when these types people continue to commit crimes by lying and concealing in order to continue their attempts to prey on our kids, then they need to be dealt with accordingly and that's exactly what the judge did," Cochran said.

Hubbard is facing similar charges pending in McDowell County, Cochran said.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com