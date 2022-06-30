Man sentenced for fatal crash at bad Sharon intersection

Jun. 30—MERCER — A judge on Wednesday sentenced the man responsible for causing the death of a Greenville man in a November crash in Sharon.

Michael Ray Salsgiver Jr., 23, Sharon, pleaded guilty May 4 to having an accident involving death or personal injury. Sharon police said Salsgiver ran the red light at the intersection on East Connelly Boulevard at Spencer Avenue heading west Nov. 5 and slammed into Michael C. Davies, 43, whose vehicle was crossing the freeway from Spencer. Davies died Dec. 8 from his injuries.

Mercer County Common Pleas President Judge Daniel P. Wallace sentenced Salsgiver to 18 months to 3 years in a state prison, followed by 3 years probation.

Wallace ordered the sentence to be served consecutive to a separate sentence handed down recently by Mercer County Common Pleas Judge Ronald D. Amrhein. Salsgiver had pleaded no contest to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and was sentenced to 3 to 10 years in state prison. He must serve that sentence before starting to serve the sentence for the accident.

Shane Crevar, Mercer County assistant district attorney, asked Wallace to sentence Salsgiver at the maximum range, which would be 3 1/2 to 7 years in state prison.

"Someone is dead," Crevar said. "The impact is great."

Defense attorney Randall Hetrick asked for the minimum range sentence, which would be 12 to 18 months in Mercer County Jail.

Hetrick said Salsgiver's license suspension is a common infraction, and he was eligible for a license renewal in 2015. He also said that the intersection is dangerous.

"There's many accidents there," Hetrick said.

Wallace told Salsgiver that he has not done so well up to this point. With the conviction of IDSI, Salsgiver will have to be a registered sex offender for life, Wallace said. On top of that, Salsgiver's prior offenses include corruption of minors, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Wallace said he was upset that Salsgiver was on probation for two cases at the time of the accident.

"That's troublesome to me," Wallace said. "The worst thing you can do is commit another criminal offense when you're on probation for another."

"You're going to spend a large majority of your life under supervision — for such a long time," Wallace continued. "If you don't change, we'll have to institutionalize you."

Wallace said when Salsgiver apologized to the family, it saved him from the maximum sentence for which Crevar was requesting.

Wallace told Salsgiver that his actions on the night of the crash were reprehensible.

"You hit a perfectly innocent person and ended his life," Wallace said. "You killed him."

Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com

