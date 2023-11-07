Man sentenced to federal prison for cutting woman in 2019

Nov. 7—A man who told investigators he "accidentally" cut a woman with a knife in 2019 at a residence in Quinton was sentenced to federal prison.

Christopher Chad Thompson, 32, Amber, was sentenced to serve 40 months in a federal prison for one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country.

Court records show Thompson pleaded guilty to the charge in October 2022.

Thompson was initially charged Jan. 19, 2019, in Pittsburg County District Court with domestic assault with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping before the charges were dismissed in 2021 due to the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states officers from the Quinton Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a possible domestic abuse call.

When officers arrived at the residence, a woman was found with a towel wrapped around her wrist, the affidavit states.

The woman said an argument began with Thompson and the man punched a hole in the wall and broke a mirror with the woman trying to leave but the man got into her car and would not get out, the report states.

According to the affidavit, the woman began to walk from the residence when Thompson followed her and begged the woman to come back to the house before the two people were picked up and returned to the house.

When the woman tried to get back into her vehicle to leave, Thompson pulled out his knife and threatened the woman before he cut her grabbed her, put his hand over her mouth, and dragged her back into the residence, the report states.

The woman told investigators she realized she was bleeding, and she went to clean up the blood and covered the wound in a towel and told Thompson she needed to go the hospital and grabbed her phone. Thomspon grabbed the phone from the woman and threw it saying, "that she was recording him," according to the affidavit.

The woman got out of the house and went to a neighbor's where law enforcement was called, the report states.

Investigators wrote in their report Thompson came to the police department and admitted he did cut the woman "but it was an accident, he didn't mean to do it."

After Thomspon was placed into custody, a family member told police the man "took a bunch of pills tight before he got to the police department" with Thompson staying overnight at the McAlester Regional Health Center before being booked into the Pittsburg County Jail.