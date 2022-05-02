A convicted felon was recently sentenced to federal prison for possession of a firearm stolen from Robertson County.

The 45-year-old man, Lee Allen Mayhew, of Nashville, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 15 years in federal prison for possession of the firearm, according to U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.

After he was found to be a passenger in a car stopped for a traffic violation, Mayhew was arrested for criminal impersonation in February 2018 by officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department. He allegedly provided identification for another person.

Officers from the Murfreesboro Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives began investigating the case when a search of the vehicle produced a Sig Sauer rifle and ammunition.

Mayhew admitted the rifle, which officers discovered had been stolen from Robertson County, was his.

He pled guilty to the charge in March 2022 and was found at sentencing to be an armed career criminal, based on four prior convictions for residential burglary, an earlier press release said.

In accordance with Mayhew’s plea agreement, the 15-year sentence will run concurrently with any sentence he receives from separate pending charges in Georgia.

In October 2020, Mayhew was charged with murder in connection with the death of a 52-year-old Georgia woman, after investigators say he broke into her home and stole her car.

He was on pre-trial release on the firearms charge in Tennessee and failed to appear for a hearing the week before the Georgia incident, police said.

Mayhew is scheduled to be transferred to Georgia at a later date to face the murder charge.

Katie Nixon can be reached at knixon@gannett.com or (615) 517-1285.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Man sentenced to federal prison for possession of firearm stolen from Robertson County