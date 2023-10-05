Man sentenced to federal prison for stealing from Columbia County woman's bank account

An Atlanta-area man was sentenced to federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to siphoning money from a Columbia County woman's bank account.

Marqualdis Antwon Logan, 38, of Stone Mountain, was sentenced to more than four years in prison after pleading guilty to eight counts of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Logan to pay more than $272,000 in restitution and serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

A Columbia County woman and her daughter alerted their bank and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in September 2020 when they noticed suspicious activity in their money market account, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office. The FBI determined a fraudulent online profile had gained access to the account and was cashing and depositing online checks into other bank accounts controlled by Logan and others.

Logan wrote checks on the account totaling more than $500,000 and succeeded in depositing or cashing checks totaling $497,136, according to the release. The restitution represents the outstanding unrecovered funds, which Logan used for purchases and travel. He was arrested in November 2022 while traveling in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"Marqualdis Logan’s greed-driven scheme stole hundreds of thousands of dollars and damages the financial security of his innocent victims," said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

As part of the plea agreement, Logan admitted to his prior involvement in a scheme where he withdrew more than $100,000 from another victim's account by using identifying information stolen from the victim’s deceased husband, according to the release. Unreimbursed funds from that case, and from Logan’s receipt of $20,832 in funds from a fraudulently obtained COVID-19 small business relief loan, are calculated as part of his restitution.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Columbia County woman