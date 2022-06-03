Man sentenced in fentanyl ring

Jun. 3—CATLETTSBURG — An Ashland man tied to an August 2021 bust by the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison Friday by a Boyd County Circuit Court Judge.

James T. Sullivan, 59, was sentenced to serve the decade stretch after pleading guilty in May to one count of trafficking in fentanyl exceeding 28 grams, one count of engaging in organized crime and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prior to being sentenced, Sullivan thanked Judge George Davis for authorizing a furlough so he could attend his daughter's funeral.

Sullivan was indicted alongside 39-year-old Johnnie Lee Hampton and 50-year-old June Workman in connection with an Aug. 14, 2021, raid on a home on Ponderosa Court that resulted in a major fentanyl seizure.

Hampton was sentenced in March to serve 20 years in prison for his part in the trafficking ring.

Court records show Workman accepted a plea deal to have her two charges reduced to trafficking in heroin and fentanyl, first offense, in exchange for an eight-year prison stint.

However, there appears to be some paperwork issues with Workman's judgment.

