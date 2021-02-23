Man sentenced for fentanyl ring at Methuen Housing Authority

Feb. 23—BOSTON — A Methuen man is going on trial in federal court for his role in a fentanyl distribution operation run out of an elderly housing complex managed by the Methuen Housing Authority.

Anthony Holloway of Methuen was arrested in 2019 along with Steven Perez, 30, of Lowell, and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling's office, over the course of several months, law enforcement investigated Perez and, allegedly, Holloway's fentanyl distribution operation.

Perez and Holloway used an elderly housing complex run by the Methuen Housing Authority to conduct drug sales, according to the press release. Upon an execution of a search warrant at Perez's residence in Lowell, agents seized 61 grams of fentanyl.

In September 2020, Perez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

Perez was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young on Monday to 70 months, or five years and 10 months, plus four years of supervised release. Holloway previously pleaded not guilty and will stand trial.

Yeimy Medina, director of public housing in Methuen, declined to comment. Interim Housing Authority Director Ken Martin could not be reached for comment.

According to previous media reports, Perez and Holloway worked out of an apartment at 36 Oakland Ave., which has 40 units, according to the Housing Authority's website.

In addition to U.S. Attorney Lelling's office, also making the announcement Monday were FBI Special Agent Joseph Bonavolonta and acting Methuen police Chief Kristopher McCarthy. Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Cheng of Lelling's Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.

"The details contained in the charging documents are allegations," the announcement said. "The remaining defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law."