Man sentenced on firearm, drug charges related to juvenile overdoses case

May 16—MANKATO — A Mankato man was sentenced to prison time Tuesday for firearm and drug sale convictions in a case stemming from an investigation into juvenile overdoses in January.

Damarcus Deontay Holloway, 26, will serve at least two-thirds of a five-year sentence in the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, minus 106 days of credit for time already served, according to a sentencing order in Blue Earth County District Court.

Two felonies for conspiracy to sell and possess drugs against him were dismissed.

Holloway's conviction comes after a juvenile told police that he and another juvenile met with Holloway and Patrick Oterigho Isiakpere Jr., 31, in January and went to Minneapolis to "pick up pills," according to a criminal complaint. The juvenile reported Holloway had a handgun in a car at the time.

After the juveniles were hospitalized from overdosing on the pills, which were suspected of containing fentanyl, police pulled over Holloway, Isiakpere and Tia Renee Schwichtenberg, 36, in a vehicle. A black felt bag found in the driver's side door reportedly had 119 pills in it and about 3.7 grams of suspected cocaine, the complaint states, while Schwichtenberg's toddler was in the backseat.

Isiakpere had multiple felony drug sale, drug possession, firearm and ammunition charges dismissed on April 25 after being indicted in U.S. District Court, according to court records.

Schwichtenberg entered a guilty plea on felony drug possession and gross misdemeanor child endangerment on April 27. Her sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 14.

