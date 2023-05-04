Man sentenced for firing gun inside home

May 4—GREENUP — A man entered a guilty plea to one count of wanton endangerment after admitting to firing a weapon inside a home with other occupants inside.

Venancio Reyes Gruezo, 31, of Flatwoods, appeared in Greenup County Circuit Court on Thursday morning where he admitted to creating a substantial risk of injury or death of a person stemming from an incident on March 18.

Greenup County Circuit Judge Brian McCloud required Gruezo to explain in his own words what occurred that resulted in his criminal charge.

Gruezo responded he fired a firearm inside of a home, after some coaxing, he admitted other occupants were present at the time.

In exchange for his guilty plea, Gruezo was sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by a two-year diverted sentence.

The diverted sentence means that if Gruezo abides by the court's conditions, his record will be cleared in 2025.

Gruezo's attorney requested the 30-day sentence to be served on weekends, but McCloud said that was up to Greenup County Jailer Larry Pancake.

McCloud mentioned Pancake may be concerned with contraband entering the jail, but that ultimately, it was his decision.

Pending Pancake's "OK," Gruezo was instructed not to bring any contraband into the jail or show up intoxicated to his weekend jail visits or the terms of the agreement would be revoked.

Gruezo was facing up to five years in prison if found guilty by a jury on the charge of first-degree wanton endangerment.

