Man sentenced for firing shots during parking dispute

Dec. 27—WILKES-BARRE — A Lehigh County man accused of assaulting a woman and discharging at least four rounds from a handgun during a parking dispute more than two years ago was sentenced to state prison Tuesday.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Jermaine Ivey, 24, of Catasauqua, to 30-to-80 months in prison on two counts of aggravated assault. Ivey pled guilty to the charges April 11.

Wilkes-Barre police in court records say they investigated shots fired in the area of 718 N. Washington St. on Sept. 23, 2020.

A woman told police a Nissan was parked in the driveway that had no affiliation to the residence. She parked her vehicle behind the Nissan blocking it in the driveway.

Ivey confronted the woman at her apartment where an argument turned physical as Ivey discharged a round from a 9mm handgun near the woman, court records say.

Police said the woman suffered facial injuries during the assault.

A witness told police he attempted to separate Ivey from the woman when Ivey discharged a round from the handgun.

Ivey exited the building and was followed by the woman and the witness.

Police in court records say the woman moved her vehicle as Ivey left the driveway in the Nissan.

As Ivey drove away, police alleged he fired at least three rounds from the handgun when the woman and witness yelled they have the Nissan's license plate number.

Police recovered a spent 9mm shell casing inside the building and three 9mm shell casings outside.

Court records say Ivey later struck a utility pole while turning into a driveway at 288 N. Washington St. where he attempted to conceal the damage with a blanket.

Police recovered a 9mm pistol in the basement and a magazine loaded with six 9mm rounds hidden in a wall mounted air conditioner at 288 N. Washington St. where Ivey was permitted to stay for the night, court records say.