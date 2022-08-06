Man sentenced to five years in 2019 OD

Aug. 5—CATLETTSBURG — After more than three years since the death of 35-year-old Kayla American Horse in a Summit hotel room, a Catlettsburg man was sentenced Friday to serve five years in prison for his involvement in her fatal overdose.

Michael S. Newsome, 38, was sentenced to the prison term in connection with the 2018 death of American Horse at the U.S. 60 Knights Inn.

According to authorities, Newsome and American Horse were using heroin when the 35-year-old woman suffered an overdose.

Newsome left the room and American Horse died. He was indicted in early 2019 on charges of second-degree manslaughter and first-offense heroin trafficking.

Newsome, who has been on bond, pleaded guilty last month to a reduced charge of first-degree wanton endangerment. The trafficking charge was dropped.

Fighting through tears, American Horse's mother delivered a victim impact statement.

"We'll never see her again," she said. "It's recklessness, that's all it is."

After Boyd County Circuit Court Judge George Davis handed down the sentence, head bailiff Dink Runyon escorted Newsome to begin his sentence.

American Horse was at the center of a Kentucky Supreme Court case in the 1990s, after dispute between Kentucky and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe over who had the authority to grant her adoption.

Then Boyd County Circuit Court Judge David Hagerman granted the adoption, but the Court of Appeals overturned it in favor of the tribe. The Kentucky Supreme Court reversed that decision, allowing American Horse to stay with her mother in Kentucky.

The story picked up legs, appearing in the LA Times and Orlando Sentinel.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com