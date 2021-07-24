Man sentenced to five years of probation in child pornography possession case

Jul. 24—SUNBURY — A Lower Augusta Township man who pleaded guilty to felony possession of child pornography was sentenced to five years of probation on Friday in Northumberland County Court.

President Judge Charles Saylor sentenced Dylan Hause, 25, to serve nine months of house arrest with electronic monitoring. He must also pay a $100 fine plus fees and costs and must register as a Megan's Law offender for 15 years.

Hause was arrested in September by the state Office of the Attorney General and charged with three counts of felony possession of child pornography and a felony charge of criminal use of a communications device. The remaining charges will be dropped as part of the plea deal.

State agents say they received a tip from the app Snapchat that an image of child porn was uploaded in May, according to court documents.

Agents then preserved the account linked to the image and contacted the cell provider to determine a phone number. Agents were also able to track down the owner of the account and address, which was listed under a relative of Hause, according to court documents.

Agents from Homeland Security the attorney general's office conducted an on-scene preview of electronic devices located within the home and seven images of child pornography were located on a cell phone, agents said.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER