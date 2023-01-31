James O'Connell

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — A man has been sentenced for grabbing an 8-year-old girl at a Walmart near Grand Haven in 2021.

On Monday, Jan. 30, 45-year-old James O’Connell was sentenced to a minimum of 28 months and a maximum of 90 months for second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was credited 498 days.

The assault happened Sept. 19, 2021, at the Walmart located on U.S.-31 near the intersection of Comstock Street in Grand Haven.

At the time, deputies said he grabbed the girl’s arm but left the store when her mother pulled her away from him. He was found later while deputies were patrolling the area.

O’Connell was also charged with kidnapping, but the judge dismissed it after the defense asked for a directed verdict.

The 8-year-old was not hurt.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Man sentenced for grabbing child at Walmart near Grand Haven