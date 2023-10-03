Man sentenced for graffiti on Sacramento buildings. One tag did $36,000 in damage, DA says

A man was convicted and sentenced Monday to jail time and probation for vandalizing downtown Sacramento buildings with graffiti, including one incident that caused more than $36,000 in damages, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Scott Howard Smith, 24, pleaded no contest in Sacramento Superior Court to two charges of felony vandalism and received one year in jail and two years of probation, according to a District Attorney’s Office news release.

The terms of the sentence include: Smith must not have materials related to tagging; he cannot associate with any taggers; he must stay 300 yards away from the places he vandalized; and he must abide by a curfew between 11:30 p.m. and 6 a.m., the new release said.